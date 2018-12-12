“Wake Up Santa!” opens this week at Hoover Public Library

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The staff at the Hoover Public Library is ready to help you get in the holiday spirit.
On Thursday night, the library’s musical, “Wake Up Santa!", opens to the public. The original play was written by a library staff member and was turned into a musical.
“It’s a show that’s completely produced in house in the library," said Jeremy Davis, the Children’s Coordinator at the library. “All the singing, all the acting is done by staff members at the library.”
In the musical, Santa is supposed to visit the library, but he’s late because he’s fallen asleep.
“The elves don’t know what to do," explained Davis. “They have to wake him up, and they do this with all kinds of crazy things and music.”
“Wake Up Santa!” is making a return to the Hoover Public Library. The staff performed it a few years ago, but Davis said, “we’ve beefed it up and made it better than it was the first time.”
Another big change this year is the number of performances. Instead of just doing one show, they’re doing three to give more people the opportunity to see the musical.
“It’s worth every second,” said Davis.
All three performances are free. You will want to arrive early to get a good seat.
“It is first come, first serve,” explained Davis. “We have 250 seats in our theater, so it does fill up.”
The first show is Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The second show is Friday night at the same time. You can catch the final performance on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
You find more information on the library’s website.
