Tuskegee University’s accreditation status reaffirmed for next 10 years

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - Tuskegee’s accreditation status has been reaffirmed for the next 10 years, the university reported Tuesday.
They were reaffirmed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
“This is outstanding news and a testament to the commitment and teamwork demonstrated by Tuskegee University’s collective campus community,” said Tuskegee University President Lily D. McNair. “Maintaining accreditation validates for our students, alumni and partners that Tuskegee is committed to providing high-quality academic programs, and to adhering to strict institutional standards related to integrity, effective governance, financial sustainability and appropriate student support services.”
According to the university, a compliance certification report following a “extensive self-study of all aspects of university operations" was submitted in September 2017. In March of this year, an on-site reaffirmation team visited the campus to evaluate the university’s effectiveness and the outcomes of its self-study.
The Quality Enhancement Program was created as part of the reaffirmation process and it’s something McNair sees as a tool to use for the future.
“The reaffirmation of accreditation process, in and of itself, helps institutions ensure excellence in their academics and how they prepare students for the real-world challenges they will face through their chosen professions,” she said. “Our continuing accreditation provides a firm springboard for our ongoing efforts in this area as we further deploy our REACH QEP initiative and other academic strategies in the months and years to come.”
The QEP, the university said, is a comprehensive plan for institutional improvement. It includes a plan called “Reach from Early Achievement to a Career High” or “REACH” which will cover the next five years as a university-wide focus on centralizing current programs and activities and developing new ones to better prepare students for their careers.
The commission has more than 90 standards in its Principles of Accreditation in which a school must comply in order to gain or maintain accreditation. Tuskegee has been accredited by the SACSCOC since 1933.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.