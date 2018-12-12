Thieves stealing doorbell cameras while stealing gifts from porches

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Law enforcement in Jefferson County wants homeowners to be careful when it comes to protecting their property with just doorbell cameras.
“If it’s happening in Denver. It’s likely to happen in Birmingham, ” Sgt. John Pennington of Crime Stoppers said.
It’s an old problem. Thieves think they can come right up to your door and make off with a Christmas package left on the doorstep. So some people have put in doorbell cameras to catch them. In Denver, one thief decided to take the doorbell camera.
Pennington believes this was done to make some quick cash.
“You have to consider the device itself. While it’s a great piece of technology it’s still expensive and it has a value. It can be transferred into cash or drugs or something," Pennington said.
Pennington said while this is great for security, homeowners should have multiple security devices to protect their home. This includes alarms and another video cameras in another location.
“We are always looking for the one piece of technology, that one piece of equipment to be the do all to end the day it never pans out that way.” Pennington said.
Crime Stoppers recommends you make sure the doorbell camera is secured with special screws so it would only be removed with special tools. In the Denver area homeowners have reported about 20 doorbell cameras stolen. Another bit of advice, use the old and true method of neighborhood protection. Have your neighbors keep an eye on your home and you on their home and take part in neighborhood watch programs.
