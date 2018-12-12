Steady rain begins late Thursday, continues into Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - High-level clouds will continue to stream in from the west this evening, with temperatures tumbling into the mid-40s by 6 p.m. The clouds will thicken overnight, with a light south wind. This should keep the temperatures above freezing in most areas. Temperatures will drop into the mid to low 30s across far northeast areas.
WHEN TO EXPECT RAIN TOMORROW: Tomorrow will start off dry, and dry weather will continue through most of the day. We will have a cloudy sky, with temperatures topping out in the 50s. Showers may develop as early as mid afternoon over far western locations. The higher resolution data has slowed the timing a bit, with the rain crossing the I-65 corridor after 6 p.m, which would be good news for the Pell City Christmas Parade. A prolonged period of steady rain will impact our area tomorrow night through midday on Friday. We may hear some loud rumbles Friday morning due to elevated instability. No organized severe weather is expected, although a thunderstorm with small hail or gusty winds can’t be ruled out.
COLD AND DAMP TO START THE WEEKEND: A trailing upper level low pressure system will bring falling temperatures, clouds, and lingering showers for Friday afternoon and Friday night. Temperatures will have a tough time breaking out of the 40s on Saturday, with spotty showers, light mist, and drizzle. I don’t see a washout for the other big holiday events happening on Saturday, like Christmas on the River in Tuscaloosa and the Carbon Hill and Rock Run Christmas Parades. Rain intensity should be light and scattered. Most of the wet weather will exit the state Saturday evening, however clouds may linger into Sunday. Long range guidance is still hanging on to a nice stretch of dry weather for most of next week, with the possibility of wet weather around Christmas Eve. We will post updates on the First Alert Weather App and Jill will have updates every six minutes starting with the FOUR on WBRC!
