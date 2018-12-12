Steady rain begins late Thursday, continues into Friday

COLD AND DAMP TO START THE WEEKEND: A trailing upper level low pressure system will bring falling temperatures, clouds, and lingering showers for Friday afternoon and Friday night. Temperatures will have a tough time breaking out of the 40s on Saturday, with spotty showers, light mist, and drizzle. I don’t see a washout for the other big holiday events happening on Saturday, like Christmas on the River in Tuscaloosa and the Carbon Hill and Rock Run Christmas Parades. Rain intensity should be light and scattered. Most of the wet weather will exit the state Saturday evening, however clouds may linger into Sunday. Long range guidance is still hanging on to a nice stretch of dry weather for most of next week, with the possibility of wet weather around Christmas Eve. We will post updates on the First Alert Weather App and Jill will have updates every six minutes starting with the FOUR on WBRC!