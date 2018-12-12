Shooting victim reacts to arrest of a man who shot at her while driving down the street

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It happened Friday, December 7th, when she was leaving her mother’s home in Roebuck.
“I’m angry,” said Kasie McGuire as she starred at the mugshot of the man Birmingham Police Detectives said shot her.
"We got down to the corner of Lance Lane and Chestnut. I made a right. As soon as I made the right a white came out of his driveway running towards my car,” she described. “I looked up and he was pulling on my car saying something. When he was pulling on the door, I pressed the gas trying to get away. As I was pulling off my son said he’s finna shoot, he’s finna shoot and he shot.”
It was a traumatic moment that has her scarred both mentally and physically. The bullet shattered her back window and hit her in the left shoulder. Her 18-year-old son and her seven-month old granddaughter were both inside the car. They were not injured.
"I didn’t know what to do. I was telling my son. I’m shot, I’m shot. I’m telling him to call 9-1-1. But we are all shook in the car,” she continued, still in disbelief.
McGuire made it to this Shell's gas station on Roebuck Parkway, where police and paramedics responded. The alleged shooter, 32-year-old James Larry Wilson wasn't arrested until the following day, where he now faces attempted murder charges.
"I’m happy they got him,” she said.
Happy but still hurt. McGuire doesn’t’ understanding why she was the target of this violence. Police said the suspect didn't know her and this shooting was random.
“He tried to kill me,” she continued. I thank god my doors were locked.”
Wilson has a $100,000 bond.
