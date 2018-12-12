Rain chances return Thursday morning

FRIDAY: Bulk of the rain chance Friday will occur during the morning hours. By the afternoon, we’ll likely see scattered showers with several breaks from the rain. Models are trending warmer with highs in the lower 60s. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds, but severe weather is not expected. Weekend Forecast: Saturday will give way to some wrap-around moisture as an area of low pressure begins to move out. Rain chance Saturday around 30% with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. The first half of next week is looking dry with temperatures in the 50s for highs and overnight lows in the 30s.