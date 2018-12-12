Rain chances return Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Good Wednesday afternoon! As promised, we are seeing clouds moving in from the west. Majority of the clouds are in the upper levels and we are seeing some filtered sunshine at times. Good news is that we’ll stay dry today. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s as of noon. We’ll see highs today climb into the mid 50s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: The first half of Thursday looks to be mostly dry, but moisture will increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Best chance for rain Thursday afternoon/evening will be along and west of I-65. Rain will likely be widespread and steady as we go into Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday in the upper 50s. We’ll cool down into the mid 50s Thursday evening. Christmas Parade: We want to give the Pell City Christmas Parade a first alert for the potential to see rain Thursday evening. Rain chance in Pell City around 30% at 6pm. As the evening continues, rain chances will gradually increase.
RAINFALL TOTALS: Models are showing an average of one inch of rain falling between Thursday and Saturday evening. Some areas could see higher totals (greater than 1″) with lower totals around 0.75″.
FRIDAY: Bulk of the rain chance Friday will occur during the morning hours. By the afternoon, we’ll likely see scattered showers with several breaks from the rain. Models are trending warmer with highs in the lower 60s. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds, but severe weather is not expected. Weekend Forecast: Saturday will give way to some wrap-around moisture as an area of low pressure begins to move out. Rain chance Saturday around 30% with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. The first half of next week is looking dry with temperatures in the 50s for highs and overnight lows in the 30s.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive updates on when the rain moves in Thursday evening.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.