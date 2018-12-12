Matt says clouds will increase on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Thankfully we are not dealing with black ice and freezing fog this morning. We are seeing a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain chilly with most of us in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day. We'll call it mostly cloudy with temperatures warming up into the mid 50s. We'll stay dry today, but rain chances will increase tomorrow and into Thursday night.
First Alert: We want to give the Pell City Christmas Parade a first alert for the potential to see rain Thursday evening. The first half of Thursday looks to be mostly dry, but moisture will increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Best chance for rain Thursday afternoon/evening will be along and west of I-65. Rain will likely be widespread and steady as we go into Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday in the upper 50s. We’ll cool down into the mid 50s Thursday evening.
Rainfall Totals: Models are showing an average of one inch of rain falling between Thursday and Saturday evening. Some areas west of I-65 could see higher totals (greater than 1″) with lower totals (~0.75″) in East Alabama.
Friday: Bulk of the rain chance Friday will occur during the morning hours. By the afternoon, we’ll likely see scattered showers with several breaks from the rain. Models are trending warmer with highs in the lower 60s. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.
Weekend Forecast: Saturday will give way to some wrap-around moisture as an area of low pressure begins to move out. Rain chance Saturday around 30% with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. The first half of next week is looking dry with temperatures in the 50s for highs and overnight lows in the 30s.
