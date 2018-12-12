Man dies after getting stuck in donation bin

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT/CNN) – A Texas man is dead after police said he tried to break into a donation bin.
Officials said the body was found at a shopping center donation station on Wednesday.
They said a woman walking her dog found him and called police.
Officials believe the man was trying to get inside the donation bin when he got stuck. The weight of his body then pulled down the lever and he suffocated.
Police said the death is being ruled an accident. They have not released the man’s name.
