Icy conditions lead to numerous accidents Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There were numerous accidents Tuesday morning, many of which were attributed to black ice.
The icy conditions seemed to take the area by surprise which meant road crews didn’t have much time to respond.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency worked at least 20 accidents.
EMA officials say it was literally a perfect storm.
"It's rare that we have all that moisture available and dew points, humidity, everything is just right. And the temperature is just right that we have a visible fog and then of course the temperatures, as soon as that mist touches a surface it turns it into a glaze,” said Chris Tate, Jefferson County EMA.
