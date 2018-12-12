Help offered for students, employees affected by Virginia College closure

State helping Virginia College students and employees
By John Huddleston | December 12, 2018 at 5:41 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 5:41 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Career Center System, along with other state agencies, is hosting a number of emergency meetings to help those students and employees affected by Virginia College closing.

The Department of Labor estimates 1,100 students statewide were impacted.

Degree and training programs are available to students through the Workforce and Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

"We can put them into contact with programs, where they may be able to finish those degree programs often times at no cost to them,” said Tara Hutchison, Alabama Department of Labor.

Employees are also encouraged to attend as there are also a number of programs available to them.

Meeting info is as follows:

BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham Career Center

3216 4th Ave. South

Birmingham, AL 35222

(205) 582-5200

Monday, 12/17/18

10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY

Montgomery Career Center

1060 East South Blvd. Montgomery, AL 36116

(334) 286-1746

Wednesday, 12/19/18

1 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE

Huntsville Career Center

2535 Sparkman Dr. NW

Huntsville, AL 35810

(256) 851-0537

Wednesday, 12/19/18

2 p.m.

MOBILE

Mobile Career Center

515 Springhill Plaza Court

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 461-4146

Thursday, 12/27/18 and Thursday, 1/3/19

2 p.m.

