Help offered for students, employees affected by Virginia College closure

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Career Center System, along with other state agencies, is hosting a number of emergency meetings to help those students and employees affected by Virginia College closing.
The Department of Labor estimates 1,100 students statewide were impacted.
Degree and training programs are available to students through the Workforce and Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).
"We can put them into contact with programs, where they may be able to finish those degree programs often times at no cost to them,” said Tara Hutchison, Alabama Department of Labor.
Employees are also encouraged to attend as there are also a number of programs available to them.
Meeting info is as follows:
BIRMINGHAM
Birmingham Career Center
3216 4th Ave. South
Birmingham, AL 35222
(205) 582-5200
Monday, 12/17/18
10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY
Montgomery Career Center
1060 East South Blvd. Montgomery, AL 36116
(334) 286-1746
Wednesday, 12/19/18
1 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE
Huntsville Career Center
2535 Sparkman Dr. NW
Huntsville, AL 35810
(256) 851-0537
Wednesday, 12/19/18
2 p.m.
MOBILE
Mobile Career Center
515 Springhill Plaza Court
Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 461-4146
Thursday, 12/27/18 and Thursday, 1/3/19
2 p.m.
