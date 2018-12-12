Heart Gallery Alabama: Carlisha and Anthony

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Carlisha is 14 year old girl who loves to run track, play basketball and go shopping.
Anthony is a 12 year old boy who loves to play basketball and video games.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
