Good Samartan given gift for returning lost wallet

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - A Helena couple shows a huge thank you to a Good Samaritan who returned their wallet.
It all began Saturday, when Mike Coffey was in the Hoover area.
He dropped his wallet and didn't even know it. That is until Bryan Walker, the manager of Super Cuts along Highway 150 showed up on his front door, wallet in hand.
“I was just glad to do it. Nothing super--just helping out people,” Walker says.
Walker says a customer found the wallet outside and brought it to him.
When he looked inside for a number, he only found a temporary ID because the Coffey's just recently moved here from Florida.
So the only thing Walker could think to do was drive from Hoover to Helena, in the pouring rain to return it.
“I know I've lost my wallet and it's Christmastime and a lot of shopping. I figured it would have caused everybody's Christmas being ruined,” Walker says.
Monday, Coffey and his wife, Naomi, decided to surprise Walker, by going back to tell him thank you and give him a special gift: a Visa gift card.
“I was like, ‘Wow! I was getting a little cynical but after this I said, ‘Well, you know. People are--there’s people out there who care and do the honest thing’,” Coffey says.
