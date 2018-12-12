Gardendale students, community raise $25,000 to help needy children

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) - Inside a huge pink binder are the wishes of 220 school children across Jefferson County hoping for a Merry Christmas.
And a classroom on the third floor of Gardendale High School are just a few of Santa's helpers, working to make it happen.
They’re working as part of the Christmas Visions program which has been around in Gardendale since 1990.
Counselors from sixteen schools across Jefferson County choose students in need.
The Gardendale student council then reaches out to classmates to give.
“Students here love to give money. We compete to raise money and make it fun,” explains Riley Phillips, Vice-President of the Gardendale student council.
It's not just students, but businesses and city leaders donate, too.
This year, they've raised nearly 25-thousand dollars in just over a month for kids who list things as simple as happiness as a wish for Christmas.
“These kids ask for things such as tooth brushes, blankets, mattresses because they don’t have things like that,” says Student Council President Taylor Wood.
Monday, the group will go shopping for the gifts.
But while they’re giving, they’re receiving, too, life lessons, that can’t be taught in a classroom.
“I love seeing the spirit of giving that it instills in our kids over the years. And I think they have good hearts. But it gives them a way to know how to give,” says Mandi Adams, who is the Student Council Advisor.
“It's an amazing thing to be a part of,” Wood adds.
If you would like to donate, it's not too late.
Donations will be accepted at Gardendale High until Friday morning.
