Ellen considering ending show in 2020, she reveals in interview

(CNN/RNN) - Ellen DeGeneres is thinking about ending her iconic daytime talk show, according to an interview she did with The New York Times.
The comedian and host revealed her predicament to The Times on Wednesday.
Ellen said her current contract comes to an end in 2020, and she's trying to decide whether she wants to keep doing her hit talk show or move on to something else.
The 60-year-old said she was torn between advice from her brother, Vance DeGeneres, who wants her to keep going, and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, who wants her to take on new challenges.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" debuted in 2003.
It has won 57 daytime Emmys.
She has a stand-up special, “Relatable,” coming to Netflix on Dec. 18.
The Times described Ellen as “more blunt, introspective, and interesting” in her interview, “more likely to explore dark corners of her psyche, regrets, second thoughts, anxieties that linger.”
It describes “Relatable” as a “window into her state of mind” as Ellen contemplates where to go with her future after a 15-year run carrying the burden of being the cheery, bubbly, optimistic face of daytime TV.
“I wanted to show all of me,” she told The Times. “The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference.”
Ellen has, according to The Times, changed her mind about what to do multiple times.
