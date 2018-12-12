Editorial: Unity, Diversity, Generosity

Past the politics, what I’ll remember most about our 41st president is he could get past the political agendas and be about humanity. Sure, he could – like anyone – lose his temper from time to time, but President Bush had friends on both sides of the aisle. He could take a joke and give some back. On Saturday Night Live, Dana Carvey’s portrayal of President Bush wasn’t always the most complimentary, but that didn’t stop him from appearing on the show to rib Carvey back.