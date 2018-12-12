Editorial: Unity, Diversity, Generosity

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018:
As our nation buried a president last week, it’s interesting to think about George Herbert Walker Bush. To this point, he’s the last one-term president we’ve had. He was also the last president from the greatest generation.
Past the politics, what I’ll remember most about our 41st president is he could get past the political agendas and be about humanity. Sure, he could – like anyone – lose his temper from time to time, but President Bush had friends on both sides of the aisle. He could take a joke and give some back. On Saturday Night Live, Dana Carvey’s portrayal of President Bush wasn’t always the most complimentary, but that didn’t stop him from appearing on the show to rib Carvey back.
It was a friendlier political time – both ways.
This week it’s been easy to find Republicans and Democrats willing to praise him. Maybe not his political decisions - but praise the man. I hope we aren’t losing that ability. I hope we can stop all the hate, stop all the polarized posturing.
I hope we can all remember President Bush by living out my favorite thing he said:
“In crucial things, unity. In important things, diversity. In all things, generosity.”
