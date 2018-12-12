East Alabamians react on social media to Tennessee earthquake

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An earthquake epicentered in Tennessee was felt in parts of eastern and central Alabama.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was epicentered seven miles north of Decatur and had a reading of 3.3 on the Richter Scale. It was felt as far east as Atlanta, and as far south as Lineville in Alabama.
There have been no reports of serious injury, and many witnesses say they barely felt it.
People who said they heard or felt the quake or that it awoke them took to Facebook to describe the 3:15 a.m. event.
Rhonda Henson Spurling of Gadsden says it sounded "like someone running in the house."
“I got up looked around didn’t see anyone in the hall. I went back to bed,” Spurling said.
"My whole bookcase was rattling woke me up,' says Pam Washington of Gadsden.
Washington says she had no idea what was going on until her husband told her it was likely an earthquake.
Carol Roark Wright says the quake awoke her and her husband.
“Eric asked, ‘What was that,’ to which I groggily replied, ‘It was an earthquake,’ and promptly went back to sleep,” Wright wrote on Facebook.
One woman who was a patient at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center says the quake knocked her call light off her bedside table. A woman in Heflin says it knocked off her refrigerator magnets. Kaylynn Marie Chambers of Albertville said in a Facebook video it knocked her shower curtain and a shampoo bottle to the floor of her shower.
Josh Tanner of the Gadsden-Etowah EMA says they never heard any reports of damage in the area, just numerous calls from people who say the quake woke them up.
Many people on Facebook say they slept through the quake, or were awakened by barking dogs whose barking may have been inspired by the earthquake.
