Did you feel it? TN earthquake affects parts of AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A 4.4 earthquake struck approximately seven-miles north-northeast of Decatur, Tennessee around 3:14 a.m. The quake was felt across five other states including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Kentucky.
According to the USGS, people reported minor shaking in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston, Gadsden, Fort Payne, Huntsville, and near Cullman. The depth of the quake was relatively shallow at a depth of 5.5 miles. A shallow quake explains why so many people felt the quake across the Southeast.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), quakes east of the Rocky Mountains are rare and infrequent. When quakes of 4.0 or higher occur in the Eastern U.S., they have a tendency to be felt by a significant percentage of the population more than 60 miles from its source.
