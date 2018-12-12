Danny Carr sworn in as Jefferson Co. District Attorney

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Danny Carr, Jefferson County’s District Attorney for the Birmingham Division, was sworn into office Wednesday.
The celebration was full of music, jokes, and tears as people who love Carr the most surrounded him during the ceremony.
Carr took the microphone talking about how being a young boy from public school and running around the streets of Ensley, he shouldn’t be where he is today. He says he is here because he had a special woman standing beside him the whole way, his mother.
“Most of my friends are in prison and the others are dead." said Carr. "But I had something that they didn’t have. I had a woman who had courage. I had a woman who didn’t take excuses. I had a woman who didn’t believe in the words, ‘You can’t.’ Didn’t believe in dreams that you couldn’t reach.”
That special mom Carr is talking about is retired Wenonah High School principal Regina Carr Hope.
Before Carr was sworn in, a host of people took the stage praising him and talking about how they know he will succeed.
A reception followed the two hour ceremony.
