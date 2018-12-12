Crook caught on surveillance stealing doorbell camera

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Crooks have targeted one Center Point woman’s home not once, but twice.
But they’re not stealing anything inside, just the doorbell camera on her front porch.
The woman, who did not want to be identified saw one of our previous stories about crooks in Denver taking off with the doorbell cameras.
She wanted people in the Birmingham area to know that it’s happening right in town.
“I mean who would steal a video doorbell?" she asked. "Knowing your face could possibly be on it. I don’t know why he stole it.”
She told us her Ring doorbell camera has been stolen twice.
“At first, yeah, it was scary," she said. "I was real scared.”
She got a notification on her phone about a month ago, saying there was motion detected by her front door around 5 a.m.
“Got my cell phone and pulled the app up. That’s when I saw him. I saw his face,” she said. “I knew what he was doing. I got up and went to the back door.”
That’s when she let him know she was there.
She asked, “May I help you? I’m calling the police right now.”
She called the police, but she said he ran off with the camera.
She said she doesn’t know whether the crooks steal the cameras to sell them, or so they can come back and break in without getting caught on surveillance.
But regardless of why they do it, she said now she has multiple ways of arming and protecting herself.
“I have video cameras now but they’re on the inside not the outside,” she said. “I didn’t want to put another one out there for someone to steal.”
The woman also suggesting you use longer screws instead of the ones that come with the door bell cameras.
That way, it’s harder for criminals to take off with it.
