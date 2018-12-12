Clouds will increase on Wednesday

First Alert: We want to give the Pell City Christmas Parade a first alert for the potential to see rain Thursday evening. The first half of Thursday looks to be mostly dry, but moisture will increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Best chance for rain Thursday afternoon/evening will be along and west of I-65. Rain will likely be widespread and steady as we go into Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday in the upper 50s. We’ll cool down into the mid 50s Thursday evening.