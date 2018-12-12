Bruce Pearl talks about the Mike Slive Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s more than just a battle for braggin’ rights on Saturday when Auburn takes on UAB in men’s basketball.
The Mike Slive Invitational aims to raise awareness for the fight against prostate cancer.
“This is a disease we can beat and so we are glad to be a part of this event,” said Auburn men’s head basketball coach Bruce Pearl. “Plus, it is a great match-up. Our games against UAB always seem to go down to the wire and I expect no different later this week.”
The Auburn Tigers head into the game with an 8-1 record ranked number eight nationally in the latest top 25 poll. UAB under Robert Ehsan is 6-3 and looking to pull off a major upset.
Tip-off takes place December 15 at 6:30 at the Legacy Arena. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.