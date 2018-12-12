Birmingham library helps get people in the holiday spirit

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The sound of the holidays filled Birmingham’s West End Branch Library on Tuesday night.
The library held its annual “Christmas Musical.” Dozens of people packed into the library for the free concert.
Library Assistant Denise Ford, who organized the event, said the tradition started in 2012 after she started talking with singer Royce Brown, who was visiting the library.
“I was a little reluctant, so I took him over to the meeting room,” explained Ford. “He did a live performance for me, and it was absolutely beautiful.”
Ford asked Brown to do a live performance for the library, and he agreed.
“It was beautiful. People didn’t want to leave,” recalled Ford.
The holiday event has grown every year, according to Ford. Even though she doesn’t have exact numbers, she estimates up to 200 people attend. It’s gotten so big that Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and State Representative John Rogers help fund the concert.
“There’s so many people, there is no sitting room," said Ford.
“We really get int the Christmas Spirit,” explained Miya Jones, the West End Branch Library Manager.
Besides music, Jones said there is also gifts and free food, catered by 1918 Catering.
“I just want people to come out and have a good time,” said Jones. “It’s the Christmas Spirit.”
Ford says there’s no way you can attend the “Christmas Musical” and not get into the holiday spirit.
“This is what this musical brings: love, peace, togetherness, and this is what we want,” explained Ford.
