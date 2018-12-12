B’ham police arrest suspect in attempted murder investigation

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Detectives have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday night.
Police confirmed that the incident happened December 7, 2018 around 8:30 p.m. Officers were called to the Shell gas station in the 9200 block of Roebuck Parkway.
The victim claimed she had been shot at another location by someone she did not know. Officers went to the location but were unable to find the suspect.
The police were later able to apprehend the suspect. James Larry Wilson, 32, from Birmingham, was arrested for attempted murder and given a $100,000 bond. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail.
The victim was released from the hospital where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. The shooting appears to be random at this time.
