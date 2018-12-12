Alabaster residents issued boil water notice

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Residents have been advised to boil their water for the next 48 hours while Alabaster Water works to restore service after a water main break.
The company issued a notice to customers Wednesday morning. The break caused loss of water system pressure along Highway 31 and Highway 68.
The notice reads:
Alabaster Water says the microbes could cause cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. These symptoms could especially affect infants, those with compromised immune systems and elderly people.
The company asks that residents follow these steps:
- Bring tap water to a rolling boil.
- Boil for one minute.
- Cool before using.
Residents with questions should call Alabaster Water at 205-663-6155.
