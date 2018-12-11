Sunshine and above freezing the rest of today

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Thankfully sunshine took over and burned off the freezing fog and has quickly boosted temperatures above freezing. You’ll get to enjoy sunshine the rest of today and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Below normal temperatures will persist through tomorrow.
Tonight, temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow and temperatures rise into the lower to middle 50s.
Our next rain maker builds in on Thursday afternoon across west Alabama and reaches I-65 by the early evening hours and looking wet through Friday morning. The timing of the rain is critical because the Pell City Christmas Parade is at 6 p.m. Temperatures will at least be milder and reach about 60 degrees. It will be breezy as well but nothing too extreme.
The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks on Thursday night into Friday morning but the weather will not cooperate. You can still see meteors tonight though but just not as many.
On Friday, we will see periods of rain but more scattered in nature. Pleasant air remains in place and temperatures hang out in the 50s.
On Saturday, the upper low swings through and that will mean a lingering chance for showers and clouds and temperatures in the lower 50s.
Sunday is definitely the pick of the weekend with sunshine returning and slightly milder temperatures.
Early next week features a few frosty starts, dry weather and highs in the 50s.
