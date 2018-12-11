Smiley Brothers: Easy and Delicious Appetizers

Sausage Bites:
Ingredients:
Your favorite sausage or one of Smiley Brother's made sausage
Cubed provolone cheese
One jar of Smiley Brothers Red BBQ Sauce
One jar of banana peppers
Toothpicks
Directions:
Cook your sausage and allow to cool. Slice in about ¼" discs.
Build your bite as follows from the bottom up: sausage, provolone, banana pepper ring. Hold together with a toothpick.
Place in a preheated 350°F oven for about 3 minutes or until cheeses has started to melt.
Remove from oven and spoon on about 1oz of the bbq sauce and serve.
Reuben Bites
Ingredients
Marbled rye bread
Smiley Brothers thousand island
Smiley Brothers house made sauerkraut
Smiley Brothers house corned beef
Swiss cheese
Directions:
Cut your bread and cheese in about 1.5″x1.5″ squares and toast in a preheated 350°F oven until toasted.
Spread your thousand island on the toast, place about one ounce of sliced corned beef on the toast, then sauerkraut, and top with your swiss cheese.
Place in oven for about 3 minutes or until swiss cheese has melted over the bites and serve.
