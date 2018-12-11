Smiley Brothers: Easy and Delicious Appetizers

Smiley Brothers: Easy and Delicious Appetizers
December 11, 2018 at 2:11 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 2:11 PM

Sausage Bites:

Ingredients:

Your favorite sausage or one of Smiley Brother's made sausage

Cubed provolone cheese

One jar of Smiley Brothers Red BBQ Sauce

One jar of banana peppers

Toothpicks

Directions:

Cook your sausage and allow to cool. Slice in about ¼" discs.

Build your bite as follows from the bottom up: sausage, provolone, banana pepper ring. Hold together with a toothpick.

Place in a preheated 350°F oven for about 3 minutes or until cheeses has started to melt.

Remove from oven and spoon on about 1oz of the bbq sauce and serve.

Reuben Bites

Ingredients

Marbled rye bread

Smiley Brothers thousand island

Smiley Brothers house made sauerkraut

Smiley Brothers house corned beef

Swiss cheese

Directions:

Cut your bread and cheese in about 1.5″x1.5″ squares and toast in a preheated 350°F oven until toasted.

Spread your thousand island on the toast, place about one ounce of sliced corned beef on the toast, then sauerkraut, and top with your swiss cheese.

Place in oven for about 3 minutes or until swiss cheese has melted over the bites and serve.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.