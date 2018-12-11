Patriots 'on to Pittsburgh' after stunning loss to Dolphins

The Patriots (9-4) began preparations for their Week 15 game at Pittsburgh still on track to capture the second seed in the AFC behind Kansas City (11-2), which stayed in first place after fighting off Baltimore in overtime. Los Angeles improved to 10-3 after its win over Cincinnati and has the conference's second-best record. But the Chargers are division-mates with the Chiefs and would have to settle for a wild-card spot if nothing changes over the final three weeks of the regular season.