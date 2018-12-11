Pastors call for changes to how officer involved shootings are handled

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Pastors from across the nation are calling for major changes in how officer involved shootings are handled.
Members of the Social Action Commission of the Progressive Baptist Convention were already set to meet in Birmingham, and cases such as E.J. Bradford’s have gotten their attention.
“We should be able to say at least within 72 hours that we should be able to see tapes. We should be able to know what police departments know, and any failure to do such is a denial of justice,” Pastor Calvin Butts said.
The group is calling on police departments to adopt cultural sensitivity training and release body cams of officer involved shootings by 72 hours after the shooting.
“Shootings like this don’t happen only in Birmingham.” Butts said.
The city of Hoover said it can’t release any information because ALEA has all the evidence and the agency contends it would hurt their case.
One of the Hoover protestors said even though the Bradford family attorneys have seen the video of the confrontation, it won’t stop their protests.
“We are not protesting just in hopes of tapes being release. We are protesting in hopes justice is thoroughly served.” Carlos Chaverst with the Justice League said.
The national group is backing local pastors in calling for the release of the tapes in the Bradford case. WBRC Fox6 News has reached out to the Bradford’s attorneys to ask their advice to protesters after seeing just part of the tapes.
