Fire official discusses Christmas tree fire safety

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Nobody wants to see their Christmas tree on fire this season.
With this in mind WBRC Fox 6 News spoke to Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb about tips to help prevent this tragedy.
“When you have a live tree, you still got to be able to get close enough to it to make sure it’s watered; to make sure it’s in good condition and make sure it stays good and green. When those needles start turning brown it’s probably at a point it is not safe,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb.
And for people with artificial Christmas trees, Fire Marshal Holcomb says to check for a UL- Underwriters Laboratories- a National Independent Safety approval seal. When it comes to protecting Christmas trees and other holiday items, Gene has a set amount of space to keep them away from stoves and other fire hazards.
“We talk about it all the time. A three foot safe zone all around cooking, around grilling, around fire places, around heaters this time of year. But also around a Christmas tree. We want to keep pets and small children away from those that can turn over and cause electrical shock, broken bulbs, those type things,” said Gene Holcomb.
