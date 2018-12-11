2 men arrested in connection with homicide in Saks Community

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) -Anniston police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of an Oxford woman.
The victim has been identified as Amanda Kirby, Police responded to the 200 block of Winchester Road on December 6 on a call about an unconscious and unresponsive female lying in the road.
Police say Kirby was shot in a vehicle and later moved to the area where she was located.
Robert Jenkins of Anniston was arrested in connection with the homicide.
Marcus Pinson also of Anniston is charged with murder.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.