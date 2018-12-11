Mayor Woodfin speaks with Smithfield residents after triple shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Joseph Powell was on his front porch when the shots rang out Monday afternoon.
“I heard about 12 to 14 shots,” said Powell as he pointed to the directions he heard the gunfire.
He had just witnessed the Birmingham’s latest homicide. In all, three women were shot. One fatally.
"There was a young lady who was shot in the hip and she staggered over there to that apartment and that’s when the paramedics tried to see about her. The one that was driving, she dead and they wounded another,” he described.
The women were sitting in a car in the 900 block of 2nd Street North in the Smithfield Housing Community. Monday night police said one of the surviving victims had surgery and the other was released from the hospital.
“Two young guys ran down the street one had on a black pants and threw a hood over their face. Look like they were in their 20′s or 30′s,” said Powell. “I’ve seen things worse than this but it shocked me to see this.”
Shocking, scary and concerning for the neighbors who live nearby.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin did his best to try and ease those concerns Monday night as he went door to door speaking to neighbors, including Powell.
"It is unacceptable. They deserve to feel safe,” said Woodfin just moments after he spoke to many of the neighbors who heard the shots or witnessed the shooting. “Too many residents have shared with us today, one lady dropped to the floor with her children. Another gentleman in a wheelchair, another one here spoke to how she had to drop to the ground. Smithfield is a neighborhood where residents are concerned with each other and really care,” continued Woodfin.
There was another shooting death Sunday night in Ensley. Woodfin said there have been several shootings where the suspects did a drive-by, pulled up , or in this case Monday, possibly walked up to the victim’s car and opened fire.
“We are doing and throwing every resource we can, not just at this shooting, but at the same shooting that occurred yesterday,” said Woodfin. "It doesn’t matter if one of these situations happened in Ensley or Smithfield or the other 97 neighborhoods we all should be outraged. None of us have the opportunity or the luxury to be numb to these type of things and go about their day.”
But for neighbors like Powell these shootings are becoming another part of their day.
"I wish it was better. I wish everyone could get along,” said Powell.
Woodfin said there is a $5,000 Crime stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in this shooting. If you have any information, contact Birmingham Police.
