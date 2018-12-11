JSU Marching Southerners prepare for trip to Rome

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Jacksonville State University Marching Southerners will spend their New Years in Rome.
The band has been invited to march in the Rome Peace Parade. The parade will go through Saint Peter’s Square to the Vatican, where they will receive a New Year’s Blessing from His Holiness Pope Francis.
Around 200 students will be making the trip.
Students and their families will leave on Thursday, December 27th for the trip and plan to return home on January 3rd.
