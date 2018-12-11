JeffCo Schools: Students picked up before delay announcement will be taken to school

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Some county students boarded buses before the start delay was announced and will be taken to school, according to district authorities.
Buses pulled to the side of the road in Center Point to await further instruction after the two-hour delay was announced. Administrators will receive those students, Whitlee Lusk of the Jefferson Co. School system.
Drivers and administrators will remain with the students at all times. according to Lusk.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.