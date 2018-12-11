If Brexit changes are off the table, time for 'reassurances'

A remain in the European Union, anti-brexit sculpture is displayed as a protester wearing a European flag design hat stands demonstrating in the foreground across the street from the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Top European Union officials are ruling out any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain as Prime Minister Theresa May fights to save her Brexit deal by lobbying leaders in Europe's capitals. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (AP)