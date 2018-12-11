Lanes closed in both directions of I-59/20 due to wrecks, black ice

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) - Three lanes are closed on I-59/20 in Fairfield after a two wrecks on both sides of the interstate.
Three vehicles went off the bridge and down an embankment near exit 118. The right lane is open.
On the southbound side, three cars collided into each other. Two lanes are open on that side of the interstate.
An off-duty police officer was involved in one of the wrecks. They were in their personal vehicle at the time. They were transported to the hospital with injuries.
Another woman was injured in one of the wrecks.
Authorities are contributing the wreck to black ice.
This story is developing.
