Hoover police make arrest in connection with carjacking at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -Hoover police say a man has been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking that happened in a parking deck on December 6 at the Galleria.
Albert Ward III is charged with first-degree robbery. He is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police responded to Galleria after a woman reported being robbed of her 2013 Nissan Pathfinder.
While investigating, officers learned of a vehicle theft case that took place in Birmingham earlier that day involving the same suspect. That vehicle was recovered in the J.C. Penney parking lot. Detectives learned that the Nissan Pathfinder was spotted in the Atlanta area hours after it was stolen.
Monday, Hoover detectives were contacted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigators about an armed robbery that happened Saturday in their jurisdiction. The suspect in that case was arrested and evidence was discovered that provided a break in the Hoover robbery case.
