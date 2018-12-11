Groundbreaking for BJCC stadium set for Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -A major event for the future of downtown Birmingham will take place Thursday afternoon.
“It will create an exciting time for the Birmingham metro area," Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission President and BJCC Board member said.
Area leaders will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new proposed $174 million dollar open air stadium next to the BJCC and Uptown at 1 p.m. The downtown stadium project has been a dream of many for years. Utility work is already underway in the area. Actual construction on the stadium will begin next year.
“We are talking about being the largest expenditure of the funds and investment for the downtown area and civic complex since its existence.” Stephens said.
Stephens said that construction investment will be about $400 million.
He sees it increasing property values for homeowners nearby.
“As for need, at this time we’re told lots of events are skipping Birmingham because we lack facilities. We want to have a year round venue for downtown. We are talking about soccer. The new football league coming in. We are looking at more concerts," Stephens continued.
The new stadium will be home for the UAB Blazer football team. Backers hope to have much of the construction taking place at the same time the 59/20 bridges come down. If everything goes according to plan the new stadium will be ready by 2021 just in time for the World Games and UAB’s fall kickoff of their football season.
