Grits and Gouda: Cookies-N-Cream Fudge

December 11, 2018 at 1:57 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 1:57 PM

Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup salted butter (not margarine)

1 (5-oz) can evaporated milk (2/3 cup)

1 1/2 (12-oz) packages white chocolate chips (3 cups)

1 (7-oz) jar marshmallow cream or 1 (10-oz) package mini marshmallows

3 cups coarsely crushed Oreo cookies (about 25 cookies), divided

Directions:

1. To make it easy to remove fudge and cut into small pieces, line a 9-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil and spray lightly with cooking spray.

2. Stir together sugar, butter, and milk in a medium-size saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a rolling boil. 3 minutes without stirring. Set a timer; don't guess. Remove from heat and add white chocolate chips and marshmallow cream; stir until both have melted and mixture is smooth. Gently stir in 2 1/2 cups crushed cookies.

3. Pour fudge in prepared pan and spread to the edges of the pan. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup crushed cookies over warm fudge and press down gently with fingertips. Let cool completely on a wire rack (about 2 hours). You can speed this up by placing in the refrigerator. Cut into 48 pieces (8x6).

