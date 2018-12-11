FIRST ALERT: Rain returns on Thursday; possibility of thunderstorms early Friday

A COLD RAIN TO KICKOFF THE WEEKEND: A trailing cold-core upper level low will start to impact the area late Friday. This will bring overcast conditions, with a cold rain at times and areas of drizzle. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s and low 40s by early Saturday morning and won’t change much throughout the day. This will bring cloudy and cold conditions, with lingering showers. If temperatures trend colder we may need to introduce a mention of a snowflake or two mixing in Saturday morning. The rain should exit by Sunday morning however, clouds may linger throughout the day. The good news is that models are coming into better agreement on a longer stretch of dry weather next week. Longer range data is also hinting at another potential rainmaker for Christmas Eve. We will keep you posted!