FIRST ALERT: Rain returns on Thursday; possibility of thunderstorms early Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND POSSIBLE STORMS LATER IN THE WEEK: The sky has finally cleared and any lingering icy patches have melted.
Tonight the temperatures will tumble quickly after sunset and there may be some clouds that slow the cooling process later tonight. I’m expecting lows to range from near freezing to temperatures in the upper 20s. I’m expect another dry and milder day tomorrow however another very dynamic storm system will begin to impact our area on Thursday. Rain could impact our western counties as early as lunchtime and this wet weather will expand east during the afternoon, with a period of steady rain overnight.
STRONG STORMS FRIDAY MORNING? There will be a brief window where instability levels will increase between about 6 a.m and lunchtime on Friday.There is a marginal severe risk for south Mississippi and there is a chance we could hear some rumbles as elevated instability materializes. My main concern with any stronger storms will be strong wind gusts and hail. We will pass along lots of updates on our First Alert App as we fine tune the forecast.
A COLD RAIN TO KICKOFF THE WEEKEND: A trailing cold-core upper level low will start to impact the area late Friday. This will bring overcast conditions, with a cold rain at times and areas of drizzle. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s and low 40s by early Saturday morning and won’t change much throughout the day. This will bring cloudy and cold conditions, with lingering showers. If temperatures trend colder we may need to introduce a mention of a snowflake or two mixing in Saturday morning. The rain should exit by Sunday morning however, clouds may linger throughout the day. The good news is that models are coming into better agreement on a longer stretch of dry weather next week. Longer range data is also hinting at another potential rainmaker for Christmas Eve. We will keep you posted!
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.