FIRST ALERT: Freezing fog and black ice a major concern this Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday morning! We saw some wrap around moisture that produced light rain across Central Alabama and even a few snow showers in North Alabama yesterday. With the ground still wet and temperatures now dropping below freezing, we could see some pockets of black ice form on bridges and overpasses. We are also dealing with fog. With freezing fog developing, ice will be a concern for additional ice formation.
A freezing fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama until 9 a.m. You’ll also need extra time to thaw the ice off of your car. Allow some extra time to get to your destination and be careful if driving before 9 AM. Sky is gradually clearing out and we will finally see some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
First Alert: We will see another night of temperatures dipping near 30°F Wednesday morning. After tomorrow, models show us staying above freezing for the rest of the week into the weekend.
Next Big Thing: Our next big rainmaker will develop to our west tomorrow and Thursday. Clouds will increase Wednesday and rain will begin to move into Central Alabama Thursday evening and into Thursday night. As of now, it looks like we’ll just see rain. Severe weather not a threat due to low instability. We could end up with rainfall totals around an inch for most locations.
Weekend Forecast: Showers will linger on Saturday thanks to wrap-around moisture. Good news is that we’ll trend drier by Saturday evening and should remain dry and mostly cloudy on Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will climb into the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather notifications and to submit your weather photos!
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.