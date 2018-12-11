Calhoun County Commissioner requests Robert E. Lee statue removed from New Orleans

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -A Confederate statue taken down in the city of New Orleans, is being requested by a Calhoun County Commissioner.
Commissioner Eli Henderson says he has sent a letter, on Calhoun County Commission letterhead, to the city government in New Orleans, requesting they send the statue to Calhoun County.
Henderson says he would like to see it displayed in the Ohatchee park that is now home to Janney Furnace, a stone structure designed for molding cannon balls during the Civil War.
Janney Furnace was reportedly built by slaves. Before it could become operational, in July 1864, a Union detachment destroyed its chimney and burned wooden buildings in the area meant to support the furnace with storage, etc. The park that is now home to Janney Furnace was opened 15 years ago, and is also home to a Civil War museum and a Confederate soldiers memorial. That memorial includes a lithograph of General Lee.
Henderson says it would be an economic boon to Calhoun County because of a spike in tourism he believes it would bring.
"We would have people come from everywhere, just to look at the statue of Robert E. Lee'" Henderson told WBRC. "We have a museum out there, we have some events out there as you well know. And it would enhance our park. And it would enhance our county. People would spend a little money maybe, when they came."
When asked about people who feel Confederate monuments were put up more for nostalgia than history, Henderson said criticism comes with the job, and that Alabamians shouldn't forget their history.
"It's simply about history and heritage," Henderson adds. "You can't change the past."
Henderson says so far he has not heard back from anyone in the New Orleans mayor's office or city council.
The statue was removed from its base on Lee Circle in New Orleans last year, after two years of court battles. At the time, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu acknowledged the church shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, was a factor, but says his decision to remove the statue arose from a conversation he had with New Orleans native, and jazz composer and trumpeter, Wynton Marsalis.
