App study to help dementia caregivers and loved ones

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A dementia app will be studied at UAB and in Miami thanks to a University of Alabama professor.
The app was first designed at Florida International. Now, the university is partnering with the University of Alabama to study “Care Heroes,” a web mobile application for dementia care and caregivers.
The two-year app study is funded by a $300,000 grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that will study 60 caregivers -- 30 at UAB, and 30 from the Miami Jewish Health Center.
It’s a way for caregivers and relatives to track and measure their loved ones' progress from day-to-day. This allows them to relay the information to physicians.
“It feels really good to feel like I’m contributing to something. That our project is contributing to something that can help improve their quality of life, even though the dementia itself will still be there years from now,” said Dr. Nicole Ruggiani, UA researcher.
The application also helps caregivers deal with the stress.
If successful, UA and Florida International can apply for a much larger grant. The app is not currently available to the public.
