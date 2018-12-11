AL prison fight sends 2 to hospital

ATMORE, AL (WSFA) - Two inmates housed at Holman Prison in Atmore have been treated at a hospital for injuries sustained in a fight, the Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed.
The inmates, who were not identified, were injured in a fight Saturday, ADOC spokesman Bob Horton said. Neither was admitted to the hospital, only treated and returned to ADOC custody.
The fight is the latest in a string of violent incidents in Alabama’s prisons and it comes just over a week after another incident at Holman led to the death of one inmate and injuries to multiple others.
A new report by the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative has found that the state’s prisons are the nation’s most lethal. Prison system statistics and news releases show 18 inmates have been killed in state prisons since October 2016.
Horton said he is unaware of how the organization produced its comparison but said the prison homicide rate is a priority concern for ADOC.
Horton added that there’s a direct correlation between prison violence and a short of correctional staff combined with overcrowded prisons.
Holman, located in south Alabama, is ADOC’s primary facility for housing death row inmates and is the only facility in the state that carries out executions.
