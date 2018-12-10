We could see a few lingering showers Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Monday! After a very wet weekend, we are finally transitioning into a drier weather pattern. We still have one more day of rain before we finally see sunshine. We are starting off the morning with mist and some patchy fog in a few spots. It is very chilly this morning but the majority of us are remaining above freezing with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We will stay mostly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers this afternoon. Temperatures will remain above freezing so most of the precipitation that falls today will be in the form of rain. It is possible to see a few snowflakes mixed in, but anything that falls will melt. No issues expected. High temperatures climbing into the lower 40s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky.