We could see a few lingering showers Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Monday! After a very wet weekend, we are finally transitioning into a drier weather pattern. We still have one more day of rain before we finally see sunshine. We are starting off the morning with mist and some patchy fog in a few spots. It is very chilly this morning but the majority of us are remaining above freezing with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We will stay mostly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers this afternoon. Temperatures will remain above freezing so most of the precipitation that falls today will be in the form of rain. It is possible to see a few snowflakes mixed in, but anything that falls will melt. No issues expected. High temperatures climbing into the lower 40s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky.
First Alert: Temperatures will drop as clouds decrease and winds become light. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. Frost will be likely, and it is very possible we could see a few wet spots on less traveled roads form into black ice. We urge you to be a little cautious on the roads as you travel Tuesday morning. Most roads will be fine, but be careful on bridges/overpasses.
Sunshine Returns: If you are tired of the cloudy and wet weather, we’ll finally see sunshine return Tuesday. Sunshine will continue Wednesday but clouds will increase ahead of our next system. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Next Big Thing: Our next system will develop to our west and move into Central Alabama Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Temperatures will remain above freezing so it looks like we’ll see good coverage of rain. Rain chances will linger Friday into Saturday, but the second half of next weekend is shaping up to be dry.
