Tow truck drivers hold rally to raise awareness of ‘Move Over’ law

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tow trucks led a procession from Hueytown all the way to Tuscaloosa to remind you to slow down and move over.
The tow truck drivers were from all over Alabama and out of state, and came out to promote safer roadways for towers and first responders.
This is the second year Tow Professional Magazine, which is located in Pelham, has held the rally.
They hope rallies like these remind you if you see flashing lights on the side of the road, the law says you must move over.
If you can’t, slow down.
“To let the public know that these are sons, fathers, husbands that are out there helping others in their time of need. In their worst time of need. And they need to make it back safely,” said a spokesperson for Tow Professional Magazine on Facebook.
Tow Professional Magazine said a tow truck driver is killed every 6 days.
This rally honored the life of Justin Hubbard, an Alabama tow truck driver who was killed two years ago when he was hit by a driver who didn’t move over on I-59/20.
