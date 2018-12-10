Make sure your gift cards don’t get lost in the mail

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Gift Cards are a great way to send Christmas presents to out of town friends and family.
However, if you’re not careful, it’s also easy for them to get lost in the mail.
"You want to make sure that as it’s going through the machinery it’s not inadvertently separated because of those tight turns causing the card to be ejected from the envelope,” said Tony Robinson, U.S. Postal Inspector.
To hopefully make sure your gift reaches its destination, Robinson offers these tips:
- Use thick, sturdy envelopes and tape gifts to the greeting card.
- Label or write the name and address of the recipient onto the gift card.
- Keep your receipt instead of sending it with the gift card. If the card becomes lost, you can contact the vendor for the replacement card.
If your card does become lost, you can call 1-800-ASK-USPS to report it.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.