Hoover PD arrest protester in connection to last week’s I-459 shutdown
Hoover authorities confirm that 2 security guards.
By WBRC Staff | December 9, 2018 at 7:59 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 8:12 PM

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police arrested a man Sunday they say was part of a protest last week that briefly closed I-459.

Mark Myles, 36, was arrested at Riverchase Galleria on Sunday on an outstanding warrant, A Hoover city official confirms Myles is charged with disorderly conduct in connection to an incident last Tuesday when protesters exited their vehicles on I-459, causing the interstate to briefly close.

Mark Myles (Source: Hoover City Jail)
Myles is the second person arrested this week in connection to protesting the fatal shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr. Thanksgiving night at Riverchase Galleria.

Last Thursday, 48-year-old Susan Diprizio of Vestavia Hills was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a Hoover city official says. Police responded to a call that Diprizio was in front of Hoover City Hall, throwing Christmas ornaments into traffic on Highway 31. A city official says that Diprizio told authorities she was doing this in connection to protests seeking justice for Bradford’s death.

Anne Diprizio (Source: Hoover City Jail)
Bradford was shot and killed by an off-duty Hoover police officer Thanksgiving night after a shooting inside the mall. You can read more about the fatal shooting and investigation here.

