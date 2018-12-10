Hoover PD arrest protester in connection to last week’s I-459 shutdown

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police arrested a man Sunday they say was part of a protest last week that briefly closed I-459.
Mark Myles, 36, was arrested at Riverchase Galleria on Sunday on an outstanding warrant, A Hoover city official confirms Myles is charged with disorderly conduct in connection to an incident last Tuesday when protesters exited their vehicles on I-459, causing the interstate to briefly close.
Myles is the second person arrested this week in connection to protesting the fatal shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr. Thanksgiving night at Riverchase Galleria.
Last Thursday, 48-year-old Susan Diprizio of Vestavia Hills was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a Hoover city official says. Police responded to a call that Diprizio was in front of Hoover City Hall, throwing Christmas ornaments into traffic on Highway 31. A city official says that Diprizio told authorities she was doing this in connection to protests seeking justice for Bradford’s death.
Bradford was shot and killed by an off-duty Hoover police officer Thanksgiving night after a shooting inside the mall. You can read more about the fatal shooting and investigation here.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.