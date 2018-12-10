First Alert: Possible black ice Tuesday morning; another big rainmaker arrives on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE BLACK ICE OVERNIGHT: It has been an interesting day weather wise-wise, with a mixture of rain and snow showers over the area. The surface temperatures remain well above freezing so accumulations are not a concern.
We’ve seen a dusting of snow in locations north of our area, like Monte Sano Mountain in North Alabama. We still could see some snow showers in areas along and north of the 278 corridor through the early evening hours and I can’t rule out a light dusting in some of the highest elevations to the east. Otherwise, most areas will have spotty showers through the early evening. The precipitation should taper off by midnight, with temperatures taking a big tumble into the freezing range through the morning hours. A cold north wind will be in place overnight and this should help evaporate a lot of the moisture; however, there could be some icy patches in areas with heavy runoff. So be alert for the possibility of black ice. Temperatures will rise to near 50º tomorrow, with sunshine finally making a welcome return.
ANOTHER LATE WEEK RAINMAKER: The system over the weekend produced over 3” of rain in some areas. Thankfully, we will have a break in the wet weather through Wednesday. The next system will start to impact our area on Thursday, with rain possible after lunchtime. This will be another big rainmaker with no big concern for stormy weather. Rain will increase in coverage Thursday night, with a prolonged period of rain on Friday, especially early on. Another trailing upper level low will rotate over the state Friday night and Saturday. This will bring another cold, drizzly, and cloudy setup, much like today’s weather. However, this time it looks like the precipitation will be in all liquid form. We will catch another break in the rain for a few days however long range data is hinting at another rainmaker around the December 19th and 20th timeframe. J-P will have updates every six minutes starting with the Four on WBRC!
