First Alert: Possible black ice Tuesday morning; another big rainmaker arrives on Thursday

ANOTHER LATE WEEK RAINMAKER: The system over the weekend produced over 3” of rain in some areas. Thankfully, we will have a break in the wet weather through Wednesday. The next system will start to impact our area on Thursday, with rain possible after lunchtime. This will be another big rainmaker with no big concern for stormy weather. Rain will increase in coverage Thursday night, with a prolonged period of rain on Friday, especially early on. Another trailing upper level low will rotate over the state Friday night and Saturday. This will bring another cold, drizzly, and cloudy setup, much like today’s weather. However, this time it looks like the precipitation will be in all liquid form. We will catch another break in the rain for a few days however long range data is hinting at another rainmaker around the December 19th and 20th timeframe. J-P will have updates every six minutes starting with the Four on WBRC!