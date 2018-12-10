Area cleaning up after weekend of storms

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Many people in the WBRC viewing area are picking up and cleaning up limbs and branches. Some are even moving trees off their homes.
This weekend’s heavy rain, combined with wind is what’s being blamed.
It’s something that contractor Andrew Sharpe has seen many times over his career.
“We’ve been doing this type of work for quite a few years. And when you have a lot of rain the ground gets soft, and with a little bit of wind the trees come down," he said.
As of Monday afternoon, Alabama power estimated there was about 1,200 customers still without service.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.